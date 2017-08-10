Reds' Joey Votto: Hits 31st home run

Votto went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, three walks and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Padres.

He continues to hit and get on base at an elite clip -- Votto has hit safely in 15 straight games, with 16 walks over that stretch -- and he's hitting for more power than ever before in his age-33 season. Votto's 1.051 OPS is the best in baseball.