Votto (shoulder/biceps) did some hitting on the field at Great American Ball Park on Monday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Reds manager David Bell noted that there is no real change in Votto's status, so it remains unclear when he'll go back out on a rehab assignment. Votto was pulled off his initial rehab assignment earlier this month because his 20-day rehab window was running out and he wasn't ready to rejoin the major-league roster.