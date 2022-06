Votto went 2-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in a 10-3 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Votto had come into the game riding a cold stretch, slashing a weak .190/.261/.214 over the past 15 days. The two double day at the plate gives him 13 doubles on the season and lifts his season-long average to .213. Votto got off to a terrible start this year and is hoping to right the ship in the time that remains. He has never hit below .261 in a full season's worth of at-bats.