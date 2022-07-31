Votto went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in an 8-2 victory over the Orioles on Saturday.

Votto went deep for the second game in a row to raise his home run total to 10 on the year. The veteran first baseman has now posted double-digit home runs in every season since 2015. Votto got off to a miserable start in 2022 and his season-long numbers represent a major drop-off from his impressive 36 home run season in 2021 when he slashed .266/.375/.563. Votto will look to build on the momentum he has created in this series against the Orioles and lift his career-low slugging percentage of .397 well above the .400 mark.