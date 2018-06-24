Reds' Joey Votto: Homers Saturday

Votto went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and two runs scored Saturday against the Cubs.

Votto took catcher Chris Gimenez deep in the eighth inning to put the Reds up 11-2. While the opposing pitcher wasn't daunting, Votto now has eight home runs on the season and two in his past five games. Despite having only those two homers to this point in June, he entered Saturday's game slugging .516 for the month, a notable increase from his early season performance.