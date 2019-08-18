Reds' Joey Votto: Idle for another game

Votto (back) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

He'll be on the bench for a fourth straight game on account of lower-back tightness, an issue the Reds are viewing as a day-to-day concern. Considering Votto hasn't even been deployed as a pinch hitter over the past three days, a trip to the injured list remains a potential outcome for the six-time All-Star. Josh VanMeter will man first base in the series finale and will be the primary beneficiary for added time at the position if Votto ends up being placed on the IL.