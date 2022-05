Votto went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in Sunday's 3-2 in over Toronto.

Votto launched his first home run of the year Sunday, taking Yimi Garcia deep with a go-ahead blast in the eighth inning. The lefty slugger now has three extra-base hits in three games since returning from a stint on the injured list. Prior to that, he had just one extra-base hit with a .413 OPS through 22 games.