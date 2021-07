Votto went 1-for-2 with a two-RBI double and a hit by pitch in Friday's 2-1 win over the Cubs.

The first baseman knocked in Jonathan India and Nick Castellanos in the sixth inning to give Cincinnati all it needed for the win. Votto has gone 13-for-43 (.302) with two home runs, seven RBI and four runs scored across his last 11 games. Despite the recent surge, his slash line is just .250/.329/.457 across 210 plate appearances this year.