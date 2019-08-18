Reds' Joey Votto: Lands on IL with back strain

Votto was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a lower-back strain.

Josh VanMeter, who is starting at first base Sunday, figures to continue to get steady work there while Votto and Derek Dietrich (shoulder) are sidelined. Votto is eligible to return Aug. 25. He has not swung a bat since Thursday.

