Reds' Joey Votto: Launches 15th homer

Votto went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Votto cracked open the scoring with a two-run homer off Mike Leake in the third inning. The long ball was the 15th of the season for the 36-year-old, who continues to battle through a disappointing season. Votto is batting .268/.359/.424 with 75 runs scored and 46 RBI.

