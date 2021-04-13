Votto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-0 win over the Giants.
Votto was hitless in his first two at-bats but connected on a heater just two pitches into the sixth and sent it into McCovey Cove in right to extend the Reds' lead to 3-0. The 37-year-old has lost touch with the long ball in recent years despite his home field being one of the more home run-friendly ballparks in the entire MLB. Fantasy managers should temper expectations for Votto in his 15th season, as he's still the team's everyday first baseman, but hasn't produced elite numbers at the plate since he had 36 home runs and 100 RBI in 2017.