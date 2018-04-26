Reds' Joey Votto: Launches second homer Wednesday
Votto 2-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Braves.
After a slow start to the season, Votto's now gone yard in back-to-back games while driving in at least one run in four straight and reaching base in 10 straight. His .256/.363/.337 slash line is still well below his usual standards, but now that he seems to be getting into a groove at the plate, his numbers should rise quickly.
More News
-
Reds' Joey Votto: Records first home run•
-
Reds' Joey Votto: Sits out Thursday•
-
Reds' Joey Votto: Slow start to spring training•
-
Reds' Joey Votto: Putting finishing touches on brilliant season•
-
Reds' Joey Votto: Crushes 35th blast of 2017 on Friday•
-
Reds' Joey Votto: Hits three-run homer in win•
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...