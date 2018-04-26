Reds' Joey Votto: Launches second homer Wednesday

Votto 2-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Braves.

After a slow start to the season, Votto's now gone yard in back-to-back games while driving in at least one run in four straight and reaching base in 10 straight. His .256/.363/.337 slash line is still well below his usual standards, but now that he seems to be getting into a groove at the plate, his numbers should rise quickly.