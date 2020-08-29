site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Joey Votto: Leading off Game 1
RotoWire Staff
Votto is starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs.
Votto missed the Reds' last three games in the midst of an 0-for-18 slump, but he'll lead off for the team in Saturday's matinee. Whether he'll be in the lineup for Game 2 remains to be seen.
