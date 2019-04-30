Reds' Joey Votto: Leadoff experiment may be over

Votto will start at first base and hit second Tuesday against the Mets.

After serving as the Reds' leadoff man for 10 starts in a row, Votto has moved to the two hole for the first two games of the series in New York. Considering that Jose Peraza set the table versus a right-handed pitcher (Zach Wheeler) on Monday and will do so again Tuesday against a southpaw (Jason Vargas), manager David Bell may have decided to at least temporarily pull the plug on using Votto as the club's leadoff hitter. The one-spot change in the order shouldn't have a dramatic impact on the fantasy value of Votto, whose stock has been more affected by his downturn in power (career-worst .400 slugging percentage through 28 games) than his lineup placement.