Votto (illness) will likely require a rehab assignment before joining the Reds, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Votto has been on the COVID-19 injured list since May 3, and manager David Bell said Wednesday that the 38-year-old isn't yet back with the team. Bell hinted at the possibility of Votto missing the team's road trip to Toronto next weekend, so it's possible he'll be unavailable until sometime in late May. Colin Moran should continue to see most of the playing time at first base while Votto is sidelined.