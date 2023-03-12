Votto is hitting second and playing first base Sunday in a Cactus League game against the Dodgers.

It will be the first appearance of the spring season for Votto, as the veteran first baseman has been brought along slowly after missing the end of the 2022 campaign with a torn rotator cuff and a left bicep injury. The 39-year-old is not the fantasy stalwart he once was, but his fantastic approach at the plate still should allow him to get on base at a solid clip, and hitting near the top of the Reds' lineup does give him the opportunity to help in the run category.