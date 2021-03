Votto (COVID-19) hasn't yet played in a spring training game since rejoining the team on Sunday. His status for Opening Day remains up in the air, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The Reds haven't yet said when Votto will return to spring training game action. "Let's get his legs underneath him and go from there," general manager Nick Krall said. "I can't give you a timetable. It affects different people in different ways."