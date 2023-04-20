Reds manager David Bell said Thursday that there is no set date for Votto (shoulder/biceps) to resume a rehab assignment, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Votto was pulled off his rehab stint Saturday after batting just .184/.289/.316 with 21 strikeouts through 45 plate appearances at Triple-A Louisville. He's currently working out in Cincinnati as he tries to recapture some semblance of timing at the dish. The 39-year-old underwent surgery last August to repair tears in his left rotator cuff and left biceps muscle.