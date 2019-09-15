Reds' Joey Votto: Not starting Sunday

Votto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Arizona.

Votto started the last eight contests and is 11-for-29 with two doubles, a home run, three RBI and six walks in that stretch, but he'll receive the day off for the series finale. Brian O'Grady will start at first base Sunday while Michael Lorenzen enters the lineup in center field.

