Reds' Joey Votto: Not starting Tuesday
Votto (back) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Giants.
Votto left Monday's game with back tightness, and while the issue isn't considered serious, he'll miss at least one start. Adam Duvall will start at first base in his place Tuesday.
More News
-
Reds' Joey Votto: May get Tuesday off with back tightness•
-
Reds' Joey Votto: Pulled in fourth inning with back tightness•
-
Reds' Joey Votto: Homers, steals base Sunday•
-
Reds' Joey Votto: Collects four base hits•
-
Reds' Joey Votto: Two hits in Saturday's loss•
-
Reds' Joey Votto: Homers for fourth straight game•
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.