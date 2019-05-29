Reds' Joey Votto: Not starting Wednesday
Votto (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
After Votto sat out the second game of Monday's doubleheader, the Reds revealed that he was contending with a tight right hamstring, which kept him on the bench for Tuesday's 11-6 win. He'll now sit out a third straight contest on account of the injury, paving the way for Derek Dietrich to pick up another start at first base following his three-homer performance a day earlier.
