Reds' Joey Votto: Nursing hamstring issue

Votto isn't starting Tuesday against Pittsburgh due to right hamstring tightness, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Votto felt the issue crop up during Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader, which appears to be why he was held out of the nightcap. The veteran first baseman doesn't expect the injury to bother him for long, however, and he's optimistic that he'll be available to pinch hit Tuesday evening, per Nightengale.

