Reds' Joey Votto: Out again Saturday

Votto (knee) is not in the lineup Saturday against Arizona.

Votto missed a pair of games earlier in the week with a sore right knee. He was able to play Friday but appears to have been given another day to rest. He'll likely be managed on a day-to-day basis until the Reds are confident that the knee is no longer an issue. Brandon Dixon will get the start at first base.

