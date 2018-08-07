Reds' Joey Votto: Out as expected Tuesday

Votto (knee) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Votto will be held out Tuesday after aggravating his sore right knee during Monday's series-opening loss. The hope is that the day off will allow the veteran enough time to recover before Wednesday's series finale. Brandon Dixon is slated to start at first base and hit second in Votto's place Tuesday.