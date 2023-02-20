Votto (shoulder) took batting practice on Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Votto is expected to miss the first half of the Cactus League season in Arizona as he recovers from surgery to address a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder. It's obviously a positive sign that the former MVP is able to swing the bat early in the spring season, however, and it stems to reason that he'll be ready to hit in the middle of the Cincinnati order at the start of the 2023 campaign.
More News
-
Reds' Joey Votto: Sitting out initial spring games•
-
Reds' Joey Votto: Status for spring uncertain•
-
Reds' Joey Votto: Likely to be delayed this spring•
-
Reds' Joey Votto: Undergoes season-ending surgery•
-
Reds' Joey Votto: Requires season-ending surgery•
-
Reds' Joey Votto: Sits amid prolonged slump•