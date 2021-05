Votto (thumb) was playing catch on the field ahead of Monday's game against the Phillies, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Votto progressed to taking grounders May 22, and the first baseman continues to participate in activities as he recovers from his thumb injury. The 37-year-old has been on the injured list since May 7 due to a fractured left thumb, and his return date isn't yet clear.