Votto went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's victory over Atlanta.

After a long recovery from rotator cuff surgery and a stalled rehab assignment earlier in the season, Votto has returned to the Reds with a bang. The 39-year-old is now 4-for-13 with three home runs and seven RBI since coming off the injured list. He's batting lower in the order than he typically has -- Votto has hit sixth in all four games since his return -- but it's a good thing that he doesn't have to carry as much of the offensive burden at this point in his career.