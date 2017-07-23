Reds' Joey Votto: Post-break slump continues
Votto went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Sunday's win over the Marlins. He went 4-for-33 (albeit with seven walks) over the Reds 10-game homestand, the Dayton Daily News reports.
Votto has gone through similar tailspins (the first half of 2016 comes to mind) and still come through. Barring news of any injury, there's little reason to worry here.
