Reds' Joey Votto: Pulled in fourth inning with back tightness
Votto was removed in the fourth inning of Monday's game against San Francisco with back tightness.
The Reds have not announced the reason for Votto's removal, but he appeared winded after a swing on a single to left and struggled to run to second base later in the inning. That sounds like it could be an oblique or other type of core injury, but we'll consider him day-to-day until the Reds explain the substitution. Votto was replaced at first base by Adam Duvall.
More News
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...