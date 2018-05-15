Reds' Joey Votto: Pulled in fourth inning with back tightness

Votto was removed in the fourth inning of Monday's game against San Francisco with back tightness.

The Reds have not announced the reason for Votto's removal, but he appeared winded after a swing on a single to left and struggled to run to second base later in the inning. That sounds like it could be an oblique or other type of core injury, but we'll consider him day-to-day until the Reds explain the substitution. Votto was replaced at first base by Adam Duvall.