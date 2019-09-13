Reds' Joey Votto: Racks up three hits

Votto went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and a stolen base while scoring three times in a win over Seattle on Thursday.

Votto served as the DH in the interleague battle and responded with his seventh game of three or more hits in 2019. The 36-year-old is suffering through perhaps the poorest full season of his major-league career, hitting only .267 with 14 homers, 44 RBI and 110 strikeouts in 130 games.