Reds' Joey Votto: Rare day off Friday

Votto is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Votto has started all but three games prior to Friday this season, but the Reds could simply be looking to give the veteran first baseman an additional day of rest after participating in the All-Star game Tuesday. Adam Duvall gets the nod at first base for Cincinnati, as Votto should return to the lineup Saturday against the Pirates.