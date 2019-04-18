Reds' Joey Votto: Rare negative accomplishment

Votto popped out to the first baseman for the first time ever in a regular season game in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The launch angle revolution has gone too far! Joking aside, this is the first time in 6,829 career plate appearances that Votto has popped out to first base.

