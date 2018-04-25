Reds' Joey Votto: Records first home run
Votto went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Braves.
Votto's long awaited first home run of the season came in the fifth inning against Brandon McCarthy. He got off to a similarly slow start in 2016 before slugging .668 in the second half of the season, so there is precedent for Votto having excellent seasons after showing little out of the gate. A more notable concern is the strength of the Reds lineup surrounding him, as he has scored only four runs, with two coming Tuesday, despite a .351 on-base percentage.
