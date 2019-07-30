Reds' Joey Votto: Records three hits, two RBI

Votto went 3-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and one run Monday in the Reds' 11-6 win over the Pirates.

While Votto turned in productive all-around day, all three of his hits were singles, which has been an all-too-familiar occurrence for those who roster him in fantasy leagues. Votto has supplied only seven extra-base knocks (six doubles, one home run) in July and isn't even supporting it with his typically elite marks in batting average (.250) and on-base percentage (.317). The 35-year-old hasn't provided many reasons to be optimistic about a a major turnaround over the final two months, but his exorbitant contract and status as a franchise player will at least keep him locked into an everyday role.