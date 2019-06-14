Reds' Joey Votto: Remains in lineup

Votto (back) will bat second and play first base Friday against Texas.

Votto left Wednesday's game against Cleveland with back stiffness but said that he was "totally fine" following the game, so it's little surprise to see him back in action following Thursday's scheduled off day. The first baseman owns an excellent .397/.429/.569 slash line over his last 14 games.

