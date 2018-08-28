Reds' Joey Votto: Remains out Tuesday

Votto (lower leg) is still not back in the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers.

Votto was initially reported to be eyeing a return after the minimum 10 days Sunday. When that fell through, it sounded as though he'd likely be back Tuesday, but Votto apparently remains unready. It's unclear how many more days the Reds expect him to miss.

