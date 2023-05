Votto (shoulder) said Monday that the difference in how he feels now and when he was shut down is "incomparable," C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Votto is back to taking live batting practice and will continue to do so as he ramps things back up. While he is not quite game-ready yet, he wouldn't appear to be too far off from re-starting a rehab assignment if things continue to progress in the right direction.