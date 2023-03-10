Votto (shoulder/biceps) continues to have 'great days' while going through long daily batting practice sessions and defensive reps at first base, but there's still no timetable on his return to spring training game action, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The longer Votto remains out of game action, the more likely it is that he'll begin the season on the IL. While Votto has been out, the Reds have split the first base duties between Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Jason Vosler. Interestingly enough, Wil Myers hasn't yet played first base, spending his time instead in right field this spring.