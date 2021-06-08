Votto (thumb) will be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Votto has been out of the Reds' lineup since fracturing his thumb May 5. He began a rehab assignment last week and manger David Bell said Sunday that the first baseman may be able to rejoin the club prior to Tuesday's series opener. The Reds have yet to release a lineup for Tuesday's game, but Votto seems likely to start at first base during his return. The Reds have yet to announce an official roster move to make room for Votto on their 26-man roster.