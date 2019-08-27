Reds' Joey Votto: Returns from IL

Votto (back) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Marlins. He'll start at first base and bat second.

Votto landed on the injured list Aug. 18 due to a lower-back strain, though he was able to make a quick recovery. Jose Peraza was optioned to Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move.

