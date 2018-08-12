Reds' Joey Votto: Returns to Sunday's lineup

Votto (knee) is batting second and starting at first base for the series finale against the Diamondbacks, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

Votto sat out a pair of games earlier in the week and was held out of Saturday's lineup with a sore right knee, although he did appear as a pinch hitter Saturday. The 34-year-old has a solid .291/.429/.428 slash line, but hasn't hit a home run since July 9, a span of 96 plate appearances.