Votto reached base in all three of his plate appearances in Tuesday's 16-2 loss to the Cardinals, going 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk.

Votto has been about the only bright spot for the Reds over the past five games, during which the team has gone 1-4 to drop six games below .500. Over that stretch, he's gone 8-for-15 with three solo home runs, a double and two walks. He'll man first base and bat leadoff in Wednesday's series finale.