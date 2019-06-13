Reds' Joey Votto: Says back is 'totally fine'

Votto says he is "totally fine" after exiting Wednesday's game with back stiffness, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Votto missed two games in late April with the same injury, but hopefully with Thursday's off day he will be able to get back into the lineup for the weekend series against the Rangers. Derek Dietrich would likely get a start at first base if Votto needs to miss a game.

