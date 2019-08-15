Reds' Joey Votto: Scratched with back issue

Votto was removed from Thursday's starting lineup due to lower back tightness.

Josh VanMeter will take Votto's spot in the lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Cardinals, hitting second and playing first base. The severity of the issue is not yet known, leaving Votto's status for the rest of the series up in the air.

