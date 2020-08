Votto was ejected during Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The benches cleared during the fourth inning after the two sides traded apparent purpose pitches, with Votto, Jesse Winker and manager David Bell all getting tossed for the Reds. Votto entered the day hitless in his past 18 at-bats, but he broke out and went 3-for-6 with a solo homer and a double during the twin bill before getting ejected.