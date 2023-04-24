Votto's surgically-repaired right shoulder is "not allowing him to be physically able to do the things he needs to do at the plate," Reds manager David Bell told Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer on Monday.

Votto had to be pulled off a rehab assignment earlier this month after "it became pretty clear after that that it was rushed," per Bell. The skipper added that Votto remains "way ahead of schedule" of where most players would be at this point and simply needs more time. He worked out at Great American Ball Park on Monday and will continue to go through drills until the Reds decide he's ready to re-start a rehab assignment.