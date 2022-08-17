Votto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Votto's absence is presumably mostly due to the Reds concluding their series with the Phillies with a day game after a night game, but the 38-year-old could probably benefit from a mental reset in any case. Over his last five games, Votto has gone 0-for-21 with one walk and five strikeouts, dropping his season-long batting average and on-base percentage to .205 and .319, respectively. Matt Reynolds will spell the slumping six-time All-Star at first base Wednesday.