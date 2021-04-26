site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Joey Votto: Sits for first time
RotoWire Staff
Votto will be on the bench Monday against the Dodgers.
Votto will rest his 37-year-old legs after starting each of the team's first 21 games. Alex Blandino will take over for him at first base.
