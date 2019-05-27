Reds' Joey Votto: Sits for nightcap

Votto is not in the lineup for the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Pirates.

Votto went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in the afternoon contest, but the Reds won't ask his 35-year-old legs to handle two games in one day. Derek Dietrich slides over to first base in his absence, with Jose Peraza starting at second.

