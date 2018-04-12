Reds' Joey Votto: Sits out Thursday
Votto is not in the lineup Thursday against the Cardinals.
The 34-year-old has gotten off to a relatively slow start at the plate, producing a .586 OPS in 48 plate appearances without a single extra-base hit. This will also be the first time since 2016 in which he's not in the starting lineup. It's likely just a night off to clear his head, so look for him to return to his regular post at first base for Friday's contest. Adam Duvall will take his place at first Thursday.
